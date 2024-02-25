Bandits Kill Two, Abduct 16 In Kaduna Fresh Attack

The Gidan Busa hamlet in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits, killing two and kidnapping sixteen others.

Sunday Telegraph reports that five individuals had been shot and have been taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.

The robbers broke into the neighborhood on Friday night at 11:30 p.m., while the locals were asleep, according to a local resident who begged to remain anonymous.

He claimed that when the bandits invaded the village, they were firing randomly.

The local claimed that eight of the victims who had been kidnapped came from a man named Alhaji Hassan’s home.

He said: “On Friday night bandits came to Gidan Busa and abducted 16 residents, killing two while five sustained gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“At the residence of one Alhaji Hassan, the bandits abducted eight persons including his wife and children. They also killed one of his boys and a female.

“Five people sustained injuries from gunshots and were taken to the hospital for treatment.”