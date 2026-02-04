New Telegraph

February 4, 2026
Bandits Kill Soldier, 5 Residents In Plateau Attack

Suspected bandits have attacked Zurak Community in Wase Local Government Area, of Plateau State killing a soldier and at least five residents.

The incident occurred on Monday around 3:00 pm, with reports indicating that three soldiers are missing after a gun battle with the attackers. The bandits, who had earlier burnt down houses in Sabon Gari Community, also looted shops and carted away food items and valuables.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, confirmed the attacks, stating that the body of the slain soldier has been moved to Jos. “This incident is devastating, and Zurak Community is currently deserted as residents have fled to neighboring villages for fear of further attacks,” said Jibrin Isa, a resident of Zak Community.

The attack is part of a larger wave of banditry and kidnapping in Wase LGA, with 28 travelers abducted on December 21, 2025.

