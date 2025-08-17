Bandits Kill Scores In Fresh Sabon Birni Attacks

Armed bandits loyal to Bello Turji have launched a fresh wave of coordinated attacks on several communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, leaving dozens dead.

The assaults, which occurred between Wednesday, August 14, and Friday, August 16, claimed the lives of villagers, a soldier, and a vigilante member.

On Wednesday, the attackers ambushed the Yankasuwa-Masawa road, intercepting vehicles and abducting all passengers.

By Thursday, they invaded Garki village, where they abducted 16 residents. One of the captives was released, and another was killed. The assailants also rustled three cows.

On Friday, the gunmen stormed Turtsawa and Faru villages, near Sabon Birni town, where 28 more people were abducted.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants moved from village to village, killing residents and spreading terror.

Residents say the coordinated attacks left the communities devastated, with many families still searching for missing loved ones.

Prayers have been offered for the victims, and community members are appealing for urgent security intervention to halt the unrelenting violence.