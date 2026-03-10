Bandits Kill Resident, Abduct Mother In Raid Of Kaduna Community

Bandits have attacked Makarfi Town in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a resident and abducting his elderly mother.

It was learnt that the incident occurred between 9:15pm and 10:00pm on Sunday after residents reportedly spotted the attackers in the area.

Residents said they heard indiscriminate gunshots around the scene of the incident. A resident, Abdulrahman Adamu Makarfi, wrote on his Facebook page, “Yesterday night (Sunday) between 9:15 pm and 10:00 pm, the quiet atmosphere of the town suddenly turned into a scene of gunshots and cries for help.

“The terrifying incident resulted in the death of one person and the abduction of his mother by unknown gunmen. Sadly, this is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred in our community.”

According to him, such incidents are gradually becoming a recurring reality in Makarfi. He added that what was once considered an isolated incident has now become a pattern that threatens the peace and stability of the town.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attack, saying two suspects have been arrested and were in police custody.