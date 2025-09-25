Bandits Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct 6 In Kwara Attack

A pregnant woman was killed during an early morning attack by armed bandits on Tuesday, September 23, in the Motokun Community of Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara State.

The attack, which occurred around 5.00AM, involved bandits shooting indiscriminately, resulting in several injuries and the death of the pregnant woman who succumbed to her injuries at Patigi General Hospital. In addition to the fatality and injuries, approximately six people were kidnapped, and hun- dreds of cows were rustled.

This incident is one of two recent, separate events in Kwara State involving the death of a pregnant woman. The other incident, which occurred on Thursday, August 22, in Temidire 4, Egbejila, Ilorin, involved the alleged ritualistic murder of a pregnant woman.

In this case, the victim was found murdered and dismembered, with body parts discovered in nearby bushes, though her head was missing. Eyewitnesses reported suspicious activity involving a man believed to be the victim’s brotherin-law, who was seen leaving the house with a bag dripping blood.

This ritual murder case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ilorin for further investigation. Bandit invasions continue to be a significant security challenge in communities within Kwara State, despite ongoing efforts by government and security forces to address the issue.

The Kwara State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, was unreachable for comment regarding both incidents. A community leader, Mallam Mohammed, who confirmed that about eight people were kidnapped, narrated the incident thus: “The kidnappers first struck in Motokun, then moved to Egboro.

Most of the villagers have fled towards Patigi. The situation is complicated because many Fulani families have intermarried with locals, making it difficult to identify informants. “Some of the kidnapped victims are wealthy individuals whom they know can be extorted.

Where they met resistance, they fired. “One cleric from Patigi who often visited the village to preach was shot dead and mutilated. It was a terrible scene that unfolded between 6 and 7 a.m.,” he narrated. The chairman of Patigi Local Government, Ahmed Rufai Adam, confirmed the incident, and said that he had held a critical security meeting over the matter.