Bandits Kill One, Abduct Two In Oke Ogun, Oyo Community

There was pandemonium on Monday in the peaceful town of Sepeteri, a community in the Saki East Local Government Area of Oke Ogun in Oyo State when some bandits reportedly attacked some local vigilantes securing the Old Oyo National Park, killing one and abducting two.

Following the resistance from the residents and local vigilantes in the town, who repelled the bandits with gunshots, one of the abductees was rescued, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the other man, New Telegraph learned. The police authority in the town however said they were on top of their investigation and pursuit of the criminal gang.

A source said: “The story is real. One person was killed, two people were abducted but one was rescued by the local vigilantes after exchanging gun battles with the bandits.

“As things stand, efforts are still being made by the local security to rescue the second person.

Another source said: “The bandits emerged from the forest and attacked the people having a ceremony. They killed one person and abducted two persons.

“The local vigilantes in the community however repelled the bandits and swung into action by combing the forest while engaging them in gun duel.

“Even some of the vigilantes sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital in Igboho for medical attention”.

Reacting, Governor Seyi Makinde spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Pastor Sulaimon Olanrewajun, assuring that all hands are on deck to flush out invaders and bandits from the state.

He said, “All security agencies in the state are already aware and they are always up to task.

“They know what to do. His Excellency intends to keep to his promise of protecting lives and property in the state”, he said.