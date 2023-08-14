Bandits Kill One, Abduct Emir’s Son, Six Others In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Again, some unknown bandits invaded the headquarters of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hour of Monday killing one person and kidnapping seven others.

A resident of Bungudu town, Ishaq Bungudu who confirmed the development to Channels TV said the armed bandits stormed the town with deadly weapons, shooting sporadically and killed one person in the process.

Bungudu further claimed that seven additional people had been taken hostage, including the son of the emir of Bungudu, Abdulrahman Hassan, and Abubakar S/Fada Bungudu, a former state programme officer for the IFAD.

Despite being the closest local government to the state capital Gusau, he bemoaned the constant attacks by bandits on the local government headquarters.

Bungudu called on the state Governor, Dauda Lawal to appoint security aides as a matter of urgency.

He said, “We are being attacked almost daily now, despite being close to Gusau, the state capital, We don’t know what is going on, the government is not saying anything, he does not even have a security aide since he was sworn-in.

“He should appoint security aide so that people will know who to call during distress times, We don’t even know what to do now, the bandits will just enter the middle of the town and kill people, it is really disturbing.

“You know there is one bandit enclave when you pass Nahuche community to Karakai, they have a hideout there and the security agents are aware, I don’t know why they have not scattered that place and dislodged them.”