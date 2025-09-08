Bandits Kill One, 8 Missing In Kwara Community

One person was reportedly killed while scores are missing in a violent attack by bandits in Shagbe Village near Igbaja Town of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The attack occurred at about 21:15hours on Saturday, throwing the community into panic. A security agent disclosed that, “one person was killed during the violent invasion and eight others declared missing.” The source said due to the volatile situation, an on-the-spot assessment is currently not feasible.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Oke-Ode, is already in the area for on the spot assessment of the situation. The Sagbe attack is coming barely hours after the arrest of a sizeable number of suspected bandits in Babanla Community who are now being profiled at the state police command in Ilorin, the state capital.