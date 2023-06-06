New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Bandits Kill Man Working On A Farm In Katsina

A man identified as Surajo Abdulhadi has been reportedly killed by some unknown gunmen while working on his farm in Sanawa, a community in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

New Telegraph gathered that the man was ambushed and killed by the marauding bandits at about 8:30 am on Tuesday while working on a farm along Sanawa Village, Makera Constituency.

It was also gathered according to a source who pleaded anonymity that the remain of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

Confirming the development, ASP, Sadiq Abubakar, the Katsina Police Command’s spokesman said: “The deceased, Surajo Abdulhadi, went alone to work on a farm at the outskirts of Dutsin-Ma town, where he was attacked and killed by the terrorists lurking in the area.

“On receiving the report, immediately, a patrol team led by the area commander, Dutsin-Ma, was dispatched to the area, but unfortunately the hoodlums had disappeared into thin air before their arrival.”

Katsina State is one of the northwestern states plagued by banditry. The state has been enjoying some relative peace lately, except for some frontline communities controlled by bandits.

The new governor of Katsina, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, declared in his inaugural speech his resolve to deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state.

