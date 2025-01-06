New Telegraph

January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Bandits Kill Katsina…

Bandits Kill Katsina Miyetti Allah Chair, Abduct Wives, Daughter

Bandits have killed the Katsina State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Surajo Leader and two others in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the gunmen invaded the Mai Rana community in the Kusada Local Government Area.

Sources revealed that the gunmen also abducted two of the deceased’s wives and his daughter who is an undergraduate student.

The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites amidst apprehension in the area. Police spokesman ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, said they responded and engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

He said the gunmen were forced to flee leaving one of their operational vehicles and one of the abducted wives.

Aliyu said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims, and arrest the gunmen. He urged the public to assist the police with any credible information on the whereabouts of the fleeing criminals.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Wanted Kingpin, Arrested Over Huge Illicit Shipments
Read Next

WAEC Launches Resit Exams For WASSCE Candidates
Share
Copy Link
×