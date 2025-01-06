Bandits Kill Katsina Miyetti Allah Chair, Abduct Wives, Daughter

Share

Bandits have killed the Katsina State chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Surajo Leader and two others in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the gunmen invaded the Mai Rana community in the Kusada Local Government Area.

Sources revealed that the gunmen also abducted two of the deceased’s wives and his daughter who is an undergraduate student.

The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites amidst apprehension in the area. Police spokesman ASP Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, said they responded and engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

He said the gunmen were forced to flee leaving one of their operational vehicles and one of the abducted wives.

Aliyu said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims, and arrest the gunmen. He urged the public to assist the police with any credible information on the whereabouts of the fleeing criminals.

