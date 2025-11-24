New Telegraph

Bandits Kill JIBWIS Officer, Abduct Nursing Wife

Armed bandits last Saturday night attacked Zalau, a village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing a cleric and abducting his nursing wife.

The assailants, whose number could not be immediately confirmed, invaded the residence of the Islamic cleric, Alhaji Muhammad Bakoshi, who serves as the Discipline Officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Zalau.

Sources in the community told to our correspondent that the attackers shot and killed Bakoshi during the raid and whisked away his wife, who reportedly gave birth just two weeks ago.

Residents said the incident has plunged the quiet community into fear and mourning, as concerns grow over rising cases of insecurity and kidnapping across the area.

