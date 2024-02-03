Bandits Kill Four Security Personel, Families In Kastina

Tragedy struck in Katsina State on Saturday as four security personnel of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC) and their family members were reportedly killed by some unknown bandits,

It was gathered that no fewer than five bandits stormed Unguwar Yayyara village, Danmusa LGA, at about 2 a.m. and targeted the home of KCWC member Isa Bawa Yantumaki. They killed his father, Malam Suleiman Mai Rake, and took two cows.

Saturday Telegraph had on Friday reported that in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state, a reliable source disclosed that robbers on motorbikes stormed Ungwar Damari village, killing one Shehu Armaya’u, a KCWC member, and two others simply identified as Lawal and Mamuda.

According to the source, the late Armay’au was granted a two-day leave and decided to see his family before dying.

These horrible occurrences show the rising bandit attacks in the state’s rural districts. Despite the efforts of the KCWC and other security agencies, the attacks have increased since the new year.