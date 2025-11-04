Bandits Kill Ex-Benue Councillor, 3 Others, Injure 6

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Saturday laid a deadly ambush along the AyilamoAnyiin Road in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing a former councilor representing Tombo Council Ward, Hon. Atindiga Tsebee, and three others.

Six other persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries while scores of others including women and children fled their ancestral homes. The deceased was said to have been shot at close range in the chest.

An opinion leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the attack to newsmen said, the victim was returning from a community meeting when he ran into a road block mounted by the bandits where they were also robbing commuters and subjecting them to mistreatment.

Chief Anawa disclosed that as a result of the attack which occurred at about 5:pm, security situation in the area had escalated. “This incident is part of a disturbing trend of criminal activities by these bandits in the area, which has become a recurring concern.