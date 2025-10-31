Bandits Kill Cleric, Abduct 20 Worshippers In Kaduna

The United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN), also known as HEKAN, has condemned the killing of one of its clergymen, Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya, and the abduction of over 20 persons by bandits in Farin Dutse community in Kaduna State.

The attack took place in Kauru local government area in the state. HEKAN in a statement signed by its President, Rev. Amos Kiri, in Kaduna yesterday, described the attack as “callous, inhumane and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the church and its members.”

He said the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28, left residents of the community in panic as heavily armed bandits invaded the area, shooting sporadically before whisking away several victims, among them members of the HEKAN Church.

According to him, the slain cleric, Rev. Yahaya Kambasiya, was hiding in a nearby farm during the attack but was later shot dead when he attempted to return to the community, believing the gunmen had left. “Reverend Kambasiya and a few others had to hide in a farm until the gunshots subsided.

Unfortunately, when he came out thinking the bandits had gone, he was shot from behind and died instantly,” the statement read. The church said the body of the deceased cleric has been deposited at a morgue while consultations were ongoing with his family members for his burial arrangements.

Rev. Kiri further disclosed that HEKAN members in Kauru LGA of the State have suffered repeated attacks by armed bandits and cattle rustlers in recent months. He recalled that four other members of HEKAN Church in Kakude were kidnapped on October 19, and were still in the hands of the bandits.