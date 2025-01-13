Bandits Kill Benue Biz’man, Collect N5.5 Ransom

Share

Suspected Fulani bandits have reportedly killed a businessman, Mr. Terungwa Shaku in Benue State after he was abducted and held hostage for weeks and a whooping N5.5 million paid as ransom.

The deceased is a farmer who hails from Akor village in the Nzorov council ward of Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and sells drinks at the Akor village market.

Shaku was kidnapped by suspected herders and held hostage for over two weeks before he was subsequently killed.

A source from the area told reporters on condition of anonymity that after Shaku’s kidnap, his abductors contacted the family and demanded N10 million as ransom.

“But the family members pleaded with them and after much negotiation, they paid N5.5 million to the kidnappers.

“Unfortunately, Shaku was found dead at the point where he was supposed to be released”.

According to the source, the incident caused serious fear among the villagers causing many to flee their homes for fear of the unknown.

The source explained that villagers, particularly, residents of Akor and adjoining communities in the Nzorov council ward (the council ward of former governor, Samuel Ortom) have deserted the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene said she had not received such information.

The Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on External Security and Liaison, Lt. Col. Alexander Ashungu rtd, also said he is not aware of the incident but promised to make contacts to confirm exactly what happened.

