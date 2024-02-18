Bandits Kill 9, Injure 9, Kidnap Ex- CBN Director, 34 Others in Kaduna

At least, nine persons have been reportedly killed by bandits and 35 kidnapped in separate attacks in two lo- cal government areas of Kaduna State. The attacks took place in Kwasam community, Kauru LGA and Gwada community in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. The bandits reportedly abducted 35 residents, including a retired Director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his brother and the brother’s wife, just as nine people were injured during the attack in the respective two LGAs. Sunday Telegraph gathered that six persons were killed, five abducted and two injured in Kauru LGA, while three persons were killed, seven injured, and 30 others kidnapped in Igabi LGA of the state.

Sources in the community said the attack occurred penultimate Friday at about 9:45pm, when bandits invaded the community. A source said the bandits picked two people at gun point, led them to the residence of the retired CBN staff and abducted him. The bandits, “moved to his family house, abducted his brother and the brother’s wife. Residents rushed out in an attempt to rescue victims but the bandits fired at them, killing six and injuring two. “Those killed, included Danmasani Gwaska, Mrs. Giwa John, Kapishi Barmu, Ganya Ubangida, Shigama Salisu and Gani Magawata.

“Those kidnapped included Mr. Zakariya Markus (retired CBN director), Mr. Monday Markus (younger brother to the retired CBN staff), Mrs. Monday Markus (wife of Monday), Mr. Alhamdu Makeri’s Son and Baban Fati of Kauru. Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has appealed for aggressive military operations against bandits across the state, following attacks in Igabi and Kauru LGAs which left some citizens dead and others kidnapped.

The governor has also sent his condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in Igabi and Kauru LGAs. Sani spoke through the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at Gwada and Kerawa villages in Igabi LGA, during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the area, in the company of the Garrison Commander, One Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana, alongside other military commanders and security forces working in the general areas.

The Governor’s representative said: “We are here on behalf of Governor Uba Sani to first of all condole with you over the lives lost in Kerawa and Sabon Birni Wards in Igabi LGA and also Kwassam, Kurera and Kan Makama communities in Kauru LGA. “May Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured. “I want to assure you that we are also here for an assessment of the security situation and as you can see, troops are presently carrying out operations in these locations.

“The Governor of Kaduna State is not relenting in his efforts, and he is also working towards sustained aggressive military operations in the frontline locations and emerging fronts like Kauru LGA.” The delegation had meetings with traditional leaders, led by the Acting District Head of Sabon Birni, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, as well as religious and community leaders drawn from Dunki, Gwada, Bina, Maraci, Tami, Karshi and Kerawa, where issues critical to the improvement of the security situation were discussed. The team is also expected to visit, Kajuru and Kauru local government areas.