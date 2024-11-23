Bandits Kill 7 Farmers, Burn 50 Bags Of Maize In Niger

Share

No fewer than seven farmers, including a vigilante, have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that about 50 bags of maize in a truck were also burnt by the assailants.

Sources told Daily Trust that the victims had gone to bring the harvested maize home from their farm when the bandits ambushed them, killed all the occupants in the truck and set the truck ablaze.

A source said, “Bandits have killed seven of our farmers who had gone to the farm to bring the maize they had harvested home.

“The attackers hid and waited until after the victims had loaded the 50 bags of maize into the truck and were about to take off to return home when they opened fire on them. After killing the victims, they also set the truck and the 50 bags of maize already loaded ablaze”.

He said it was difficult for farmers in Mariga to harvest their crops this year due to killings and kidnappings by bandits.

In a similar development, terrorists have reportedly killed one Mallam Danjuma, a resident of Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora LGA after reportedly collecting N20 million ransom from his family.

The victim was reportedly killed after spending 3 weeks in captivity.

Sources said the news of Danjuma’s death was brought to his family by one of the kidnapped victims who escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

Yahaya Suleiman, a resident of Kontagora, told our correspondent that kidnapping had become a daily occurrence in some parts of the town in the last few weeks.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the killing of the seven farmers.

He said, “On 16th November, around 3 pm, vigilante men from Wamba/Yan-Sakai were ambushed within Makogi/Ungwan Elbi by suspected kidnappers, unfortunately causing the loss of lives of some of the members”.

Abiodun said joint security operatives comprising the police and the military tactical teams had been mobilised to the area to forestall reoccurrence and ensure a peaceful farming harvest season.

