Bandits Kill 6 Persons, Abduct Over 50 Others In Katsina

At least six persons have been killed by gunmen in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State. Residents said the gunmen stormed the village yesterday morning.

It was learnt that on arrival at the village on motor-cycles, the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately, resulting in the death of the six victims. The gunmen also reportedly abducted about 56 villagers.

“Bandits just kidnapped 56 persons at Dandume in Katsina State and killed six persons this morning; we’re on our way there now for reinforcement,” a security source said while confirming the incident.

When contacted the spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Sodiq Aliyu, for confirmation and comment, he requested a text message, stating, “Can’t talk now. Please text me.”

However, he had not responded to the message sent to him as of the time of filing this report. Katsina has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

