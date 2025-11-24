Bandits Kill 5 Police Officers, Injure 2 Others In Bauchi Ambush

Five officers of the Bauchi State Police Command have been killed during a gun duel with bandits in Sabon Sara village, Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

The slain officers were identified as DSP Ahmad Muhammad (SID), ASP Mustapha Muhammad (10 PMF), Inspector Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF), Inspector Idris Ahmed (10 PMF) and Corporal Isah Muazu (AKU).

Two other officers, Inspector Isah Musa (SID) and Inspector Yusuf Gambo (SID), sustained various degrees of injuries.

In a statement yesterday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the incident occurred on Saturday, after the Command received intelligence from a Good Samaritan alerting it to the suspicious activities of armed Fulani youths in the area.

According to CSP Wakil, the combined tactical team, including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Mobile Police 10 PMF, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), and State Intelligence Department (SID), was on an intelligence-led visibility patrol aimed at curbing farmer-herder conflict when it was ambushed.

“The Bauchi State Police Command, regrettably and sorrowfully, wishes to inform the general public of an unfortunate and tragic incident involving combined police tactical teams on an intelligence-led visibility patrol within Sabon Sara village, via Darazo,” the statement said.

He said Police personnel engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and neutralised a reasonable number of the attackers.

CSP Wakil said, “As we work towards the actualisation of a crimefree state, where the unsavory activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of law-abiding citizens of the state has put us on the chase and we are delighted that the force, our personnel and the units, did not fall short of expectations as our personnel neutralise reasonable number of the bandits at the gun duel point.”

He noted that upon receiving the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer in Darazo, SP Auwalu Ilu, led a reinforcement team to the scene, rescuing the injured officers and evacuating the bodies of the deceased to the General Hospital, Darazo.

The PPRO added that intense efforts were underway to track down the fleeing assailants, assuring the public that the Command remained resolute in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, later visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and condoled with the families of the fallen officers. He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.