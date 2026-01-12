Bandits Kill 4 In Fresh Attack On Niger Community

No fewer than four persons have been killed after suspected bandits attacked Damala Village in Woko District of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack which happened around 11pm on Friday after villagers had retired for the night, occurred barely one week after gunmen killed at least 42 residents in several communities in Borgu and neighbouring Agwara LGAs.

Spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack, saying about four persons were killed.

He said: “On 10th Jan, 2026, within the early hours of the day, a report received indicated that suspected armed bandits attacked Damala Village, via Woko District, Borgu LGA, rustled some cattle and about four persons lost their lives during the attack within the village.”

The police spokesperson said some shops were set ablaze dur- ing the attack. “Security agencies visited the scene, clearance operations are on- going, and monitoring continues,” he added.