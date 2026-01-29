Bandits Kill 3 Policemen, Injure 2 In Katsina Daylight Attack

Three police officers were killed and two others injured after bandits carried out a brazen daytime attack in Katsina State. The attack occurred during an ambush on security personnel, leaving the officers dead on the spot while two of their colleagues sustained injuries.

Details of the incident indicate that the assailants struck in broad daylight, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the state. The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three police officers in an ambush by suspected bandits in Bakori Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Katsina.

According to him, the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 12:44 p.m. when a team of police officers on routine anti-crime patrol along the Guga–Bakori axis was attacked by armed assailants. He said the officers were am bushed by the suspects, who opened fire on them, but the policemen responded and repelled the attack.

Abubakar said three officers were fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire, while two others sustained injuries.He added that the wounded officers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The police spokesperson said investigations had commenced to track down and arrest the perpetrators of the attack.