Bandits Kill 3, Abduct Top Military Officer, 9 Villagers In Niger

…Demand N50m ransom for Military Officer’s release

Barely two days after the Niger State House of Assembly raised the alarm over bandits occupation of a military training camp at the Nagwamase military cantonment in Kontagora, Niger State, a top military officer serving in the cantonment has been abducted by the hoodlums.

The military officer, according a reliable source was abducted on Wednesday from his farm around the bush where the bandits are said to be occupying for weeks.

Recall that, a member of the state House of Assembly, representing Kontagora 11, Hon. Abdullahi Isah, had on Tuesday on the floor of the House disclosed that the terrorists had taken over the military training camp in Kontagora and that residents of 23 communities within the training camp have been forced to abandon their homes.

This was as the Nigerian Army through the Director of Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday refuted the claims and described it as “untrue and calculated to incite unnecessary panic in the neighbourhood”.

However, a very reliable source told newsmen that the abductors of the military officer have demanded N50million ransom for his release.

