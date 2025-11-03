Bandits Kill 3, Abduct Many Others After Attacking Shanono, Other Communities

A cross boarder bandits infiltrating from Katsina into Kano Shanono, Bagwai and Tsanyawa Boarder communities, have killed three people, abducting several other including young girls and boys.

Shanono, Bagwai, and Tsanyawa Local Governments of Kano State, continue to face serious bandits infiltration and attacks with many people being kidnapped and others killed, this is despite the deployment of heavy armed security personnel.

Speaking while meeting with affected communities, Chairman of the Faruruwa, Shanono Local Government Security Committee, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, said in less than a week they experienced several bandits attack around the three local governments.

He said, “The situation has become even more serious after the drafting of the security personnel with several people taken away, while just yesterday somebody was slaughtered at his house and his children been kidnapped.”

Bagobiri lamented that many residents have fled their homes while some of those staying outside the communities cannot dare go in to visit their families.

“This is how serious the situation is, but indeed we welcome the deployment of armed military, police and civil defense, but they need to be strategic because the bandits are using several means to infiltrates our communities,” he said.