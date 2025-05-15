Bandits Kill 3, Abduct 1 In Fresh Katsina Attacks

Share

Bandits launched fresh attacks in Katsina State yesterday afternoon, leaving at least three people dead and one person abducted in separate incidents across Sabuwa and Faskari local government areas.

Eyewitnesses and local sources revealed that the first attack occurred at the Sabuwa General Hospital where the assailants shot and killed two Bandits staff members, a laboratory technician and a security guard before fleeing the scene.

According to Bakatsine on his X handle, in a separate incident on the outskirts of Faskari, armed men ambushed farmers, killing one and abducting another.

The attacks are the latest in a series of violent incidents across the state, which continues to struggle with insecurity, particularly in rural communities bordering the forest regions.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but residents say the frequency of attacks has instilled fear and disrupted daily life in the affected areas.

Share