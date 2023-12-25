Bandits Kill 26, Injured Others In Plateau Communities

Bandits on Christmas Eve attacked several towns in the Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State killing over 26 people.

New Telegraph learned that while 15 people were reportedly killed in a further attack on villages in Barkin Ladi LGA, 11 people died in Bokkos LGA.

It was further gathered that during the attack which occurred on Sunday night at about 11:00 p.m. in Barkin Ladi, a number of houses were destroyed.

According to the report, some unidentified gunmen entered the villages and began intermittent firing. Among the 11 individuals slain in Bokkos LGA were a preacher and five members of the same family.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Plateau State Police Command spokesman, stated, “We are aware of incidents last night in some communities of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos LGAs.

“At the moment I cannot give you the casualty figure, because the DPOs in charge of those areas are working on it and will feed me with the necessary details when they are done, and I will get it across to journalists as soon as it is made available to me.

“At the moment the situation is calm. The Commander in charge of Pankshin and Bokkos is already there and the Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, has sent the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations there.

“I’m also told that the injured have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment.”