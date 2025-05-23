Bandits Kill 2 Soldiers, Others In Benue Community

Share

Suspected bandits have killed four people, including two soldiers, at Ijaha Ikobi in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to an indigene who identified himself simply as Adakole, the suspected armed herders invaded the community on Wednesday and laid an ambush to the community.

He said, “The incident happened around 3:30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when some residents heard indiscriminate gunshots within the village.

Some soldiers who responded to a distress call ran into the ambush laid by the herdsmen and they killed two of them.”

Adakole, who gave names of the villagers who lost their lives as Ocheje Ngbede Sani and Aduba Paul Ogboyi, alleged that the armed herders also made away with the slain soldiers’ weapons.

Confirming the report, Chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, who spoke to journalists via telephone yesterday said that the incident happened around 3:30am on Wednesday.

He said, “I received a call that there was an attack in Ikobi community in Apa LGA, and when I called some people, there was no response from them.

“Later, I heard that two soldiers were killed. So this morning, they discovered the bodies of the two civilians.” While stating that the situation is relatively calm, the chairman said that more soldiers and policemen have been drafted to the community.

Ogwola said that the two victims of the attack have been buried, saying, “Because of the culture of our people, you don’t normally keep accidental dead bodies in the mortuary. We are in the period of hit-andrun herders.

When it happens, we may not allow the corpse to stay beyond 24 hours. “So, they have been buried while the bodies of the late soldiers have been moved from that community, but I don’t know whether they are in the mortuary in Ugbokpo or Makurdi.”

When contacted, acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Whirl Stroke, Captain Lawal Osabo, did not pick up his call.

Also, calls made to the state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, rang out, and she also did not respond to messages sent to her cellphone.

