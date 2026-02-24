Bandits Kill 2 Soldiers, 1 Other, Abduct 3 In Bauchi Community

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed a bandit attack on the Joint Task Force base in Gwana Community, Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, noting that the incident occurred on Sunday. Habib stated that two soldiers attached to the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, and a member of the local vigilante group lost their lives during the encounter.

He added that three residents of the affected community were abducted by the assailants. “As a result of the attack, two soldiers attached to 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, and a vigilante paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“Three members of the affected community were also abducted, and about seven bandits were neutralised by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Police during the gun duel,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that additional security personnel had been deployed to the area to restore calm, safeguard displaced residents, and forestall further attacks.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured the public that intelligence gathering and monitoring efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and secure the release of the abducted victims. He noted that further updates would be communicated as developments unfold.