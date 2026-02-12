Bandits Kill 2 Police Inspectors, 4 Civilians In Benue

An attack on Tse-Kaseve Village in Anyagba Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, has claimed the lives of two police inspectors and four civilians. Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency and security expert in Lake Chad region, disclosed this in a post on his X handle yesterday.

Makama stated that he was informed by sources said that the incident occurred on Monday, when a large number of armed bandits invaded the community on about 100 motorcycles.

According to the report, the attackers attempted to overrun the village market and massacre residents, when they were engaged by a combined team of security personnel. “Eleven Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel on special duty in the town, working with members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, confronted and repelled the attackers,” the sources said.

However, the bandits ambushed two officers, Inspector Adams Saidu and Inspector Edem Endimon, both of 11 PMF, Calabar, shot them dead and carted away their service rifles.

The command said four civilians were also killed in the attack, while one other person sustained injuries and was rushed to the Katsina-Ala Hospital for treatment. Following the incident, the troops of the Nigerian Army alongside additional tactical teams, other security agencies and vigilante groups, were being deployed to the area.