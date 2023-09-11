Bandits Kill 2, Abduct 7 In Kebbi Community Attack

Bandits on Saturday invaded Kwarikwarasa village in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State and reportedly killed two and abducted 7 others.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits invaded the village in the early hours of Saturday, September 9.

Following the incident, the Governor of the state, Nasiru Idris visited the community, offering condolences to the people of the village.

He assured them that the government had put measures in place to avert the recurrence of the incident in the future and donated N10 million to the victims who were wounded during the encounter with the bandits.

Idris added his administration has given the security agencies all the necessary support and cooperation towards combating the criminalities across the state.

Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, revealed in a statement made available to newsmen, that the suspected bandits stormed the village and released one of the seven abducted persons, while six others were still in captivity including one female.

He stated: “The governor assured the community that the government had put measures in place to avert the recurrence of the ugly event in the area.

“The governor said the present administration under his watch was giving the security agencies all the necessary support and cooperation towards combating the menace of criminals across the state”.

“We will leave no stone unturned until we secure the state and make it a place where people will sleep with their two eyes closed, peacefully cultivate their farmlands, and go about their normal businesses without any fear of molestation from anybody.”Ahmed further added.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Liba, the District Head of Andari in his remarks appreciated the Governor for his visit and timely and necessary intervention.

He also appealed to the governor to do everything within his power to rescue the abducted persons, while assuring that the money donated would be judiciously distributed.