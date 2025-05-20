Bandits Kill 19 Persons, Abduct Several Others In Katsina

Share

A night of deadly bandits’ attack has claimed at least 19 persons at Gobirawa Community in Kuki ward of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons and coming from the neighboring Danmusa forest, invaded the community at about 9:00 pm on Saturday.

They shot recklessly, killing several people on the spot. Several persons were unaccounted for following the incident, with residents demanding more security presence in the community.

They called on relevant authorities to assist them, as war, according to them, is gradually moving closer to the local government headquarters.

Although the Katsina State Police Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, did not answer his phone calls, nor respond to text message sent to him, eyewitness, Sani Abdullahi Kuki confirmed the attack to Channels Television on a telephone call yesterday.

Kuki explained that, during the attack, an unspecified number of persons, mostly women, children, and the elderly, were abducted.

He said shops belonging to residents were also burnt down, and over 20 houses set ablaze. He recalled that the hoodlums invaded the community last year, where they killed seven people on the spot.

While describing the attack as totally out of control, Kuki noted that five of those killed were burnt to death by the hoodlums.

Several others were rushed to Dutsinma General Hospital, and some were referred to the Katsina General Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Share