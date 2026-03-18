Bandits Kill 15 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

At least 15 people have been killed after suspected bandits clashed with community guards and vigilantes in Falele Village, Daddara district of Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The attack reportedly occurred around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, when bandits stormed the community, triggering a gun battle with local security volunteers. The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua’zu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Mua’zu stated that, “The Katsina State Government has confirmed that a violent clash occurred in Falale and Kadobe villages in Jibia Local Government Area on March 17.

“ T h e incident resulted in the loss of 15 lives, but security forces have since restored order and stabilised the situation. “The vigilantes from the af- fected villages engaged repentant bandits, resulting in casualties of three. The incident triggered a violent reprisal that claimed additional lives in the communities. #

“Security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Depart- ment of State Services (DSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), and community leaders worked together to bring the situation un- der control. This collaborative effort demonstrates the strength of our security partnership and community engagement.

The joint operation prevented further loss of life and restored peace to the affected villages. “We appeal to residents to remain calm and allow security forces to complete their investigation.

We understand the pain and loss experienced by the families affected. We are committed to ensuring justice and preventing future incidents.

“Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration remains focused on bringing lasting peace to Katsina State. Nothing will distract us from our commitment to secure lives and property. We will remain resolute in our efforts.”