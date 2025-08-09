Bandits Kill 13, Abduct Many In Zamfara Community

The suspected armed bandits in their large numbers had invaded Adafka Village under Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State killing unidentified number of people and abducted many mostly women and children early hours of Saturday.

A woman survivor of the attack who spoke on behalf of others identified as Hajaru Adam, said the bandits invaded their village at around 3:00am of Saturday while most of the inhabitants were asleep, only to woke up by the unpleasant sounds of gunshots.

Hajaru narrated that, the attackers conducted house to house checks while calling for names as it seems they have a list of their targets with them while still shooting in the air to discourage any attempt for resistance.

“All members of the community mostly women ran out of beds and rushed outside of the village for safety, we have been coming across dead bodies of some of our husbands who traditionally do not sleep to compliment the daily patrol conduct by Security Agents and members of Civilian JTF.

“As I am talking to you now around 09:00am, there is nobody left in the village only those who are seriously injured or been killed by the bandits are lying on the ground, and up till now, we are told that, the attackers are still there in the village and denied any chance for the Commander of JTF to evacuate the corpses of his men.

“We are now protesting against the decision of withdrawal of Mobile Policemen stationed in the village who told us they are moving back to their headquarters in Gusau for preparation of possible reinforcement”, She cried.

Also responding, a member of the community who declined identity, said those were killed included, six Civilian JTF, two security agents, three villagers and two others from the neighboring village in an ambush by the kidnappers while on the efforts to rescue the 4 persons earlier abducted in Adafka village.