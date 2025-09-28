Bandits Kill 12 Vigilantes In Kwara Community

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly attack by bandits in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area, in the early hours of Sunday, 28th September 2025, resulting in the deaths of 12 vigilantes, including the Baale of Ogbayo.

A statement by the Police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejite-Adeyemi, said:

“At about 7:00am today, armed men invaded the Ogbayo area of Oke-Ode, opening fire indiscriminately. A combined team of police operatives and members of the National Forest Security Service responded swiftly, discovering 12 lifeless bodies of vigilante members, including the Baale of Ogbayo.”

The spokesperson added that the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while four others who were injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The deceased were evacuated from the scene.

Ejite-Adeyemi stated that the Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and NFSS, has intensified efforts to track down the perpetrators. Manhunt operations are ongoing, and the command assured residents that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, psc, mnips, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, praying for the repose of their souls. He reassured the people of Kwara State of the police’s unwavering commitment to their safety and security.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course,” the statement concluded.