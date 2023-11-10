Bandits Kill 11, Raze 60 Silos In Fresh Attacks In Sokoto

Rampaging bandits have killed 11 people, burnt over 60 silos, many houses and rustled over 300 animals in two separate attacks in Gandi District Area of Sokoto State.

The bandits, according an eye witness, Alhaji Salisu Lawalli Gandi, rustled about 100 cows, 200 sheep and goats belonging to members of the community, while also abducting several people. The affected communities are Gidan -Buwai and Maikujera villages in the area.

The separate attacks occurred between the two communities in less than a week. Alhaji Gandi, said the bandits who attacked Gidan – Buwai community stormed the village on Monday night around 10.30 pm.

Gandi further explained that the insurgents on motorcycles numbering over 100 arrived and surrounded Gidan – Buwai village with sophisticated weapons and immediately started shorting guns ceaselessly killing and injuring many.

He described the attack as the worst incident in the community as the bandits razed down many houses, over 60 silos, 10 motorcycles, five vehicles, while 7 people sustained various degrees of injuries. According to him, the bandits also burgled many shops and carted away essential commodities and food items.

The gunmen also conducted an intensive and thorough house to house search for vigilance members. However, few days ago, the bandits also attacked Maikujera village and killed five people, while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Those who sustained injuries have been admitted at trauma section of the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTHS), receiving medical treatment.