Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the Kulben community in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed 10 persons.
A resident of Kulben village, Moses Fwan, on Monday, confirmed the attack to New Telegraph in Jos., the state capital
According to Fwan, the incident which happened on Sunday night also left several houses belonging to villagers destroyed by the bandits before they fled the community.
He said, “Armed Fulani militia group attacked our community in Kulben village within Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.
READ ALSO:
- Bandits Set Church Ablaze, Kill Seminarian in Kaduna, CAN Kicks
- Bandits Demand N4m Ransom For Kidnapped NYSC Corps Members
- Bandits’ Attack: Don’t compromise ongoing investigation in Okegun Odofin, monarch tells police
“The gunmen came to the village at about 10:00 pm on Sunday 10/09/2023 and killed 10 of our people. They also injured many others and destroyed our properties including houses.
“Presently, our people are mourning the gruesome killing of their kinsmen and arrangement is ongoing to conduct mass burial for the victims.”
The Chairman of Mwaghavul Development Association in Kombun District, Dr Elisha, who also confirmed the attack said, “From the information I got, 10 persons were killed during the invasion. I’m on my way to the village.”
James, however, promised to investigate the incident and take necessary action to forestall further occurrences.