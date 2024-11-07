Bandits Kill 10 Farmers, Kidnap Indians, Others In Niger

Share

At least 10 farmers, including women from Wayam and Belu-Belu villages in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have reportedly been killed by bandits. Residents said six of the victims were beheaded and the attackers went away with their heads.

They said many people also sustained bullet wounds and were being treated at a clinic in Kagara, the Headquarters of Rafi LGA. It was also learnt that many people were also kidnapped during the attack that happened around 5am on Tuesday when the victims were observing their early morning prayers.

Similarly, two Indian nationals were kidnapped on a rice farm in Swashi, Borgu LGA on November 2. A resident in the area, Bala Tukur, said residents of Wayam, Belu-Belu, Madaka and adjoining communities had all fled to Kagara town, the Headquarters of Rafi LGA, since Tuesday morning.

“At Wayam village near Madaka under Kagara town, they mercilessly killed 10 people and injured many. The way they killed us now is very traumatic, I swear. Everybody has fled.

“Many people have not been able to harvest 50 percent of their crops including maize that were ready for harvest and getting those crops harvested now would be hard. “Recently, residents of Kukoki were asked to pay N1.5 million to be allowed to harvest their crops.

They paid but bandits came back to attack them four days ago,” he said. Locals said bandits had resumed aggressive attacks in the last one week as farmers from Wushishi, Rafi, Shiroro, Mariga and Kontagora LGAs of the state began to harvest their farm produce.

