Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 7 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Bandits have stormed Sabon Gyero Community in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one person and abducting seven others early yesterday morning.

A source told journalists that the attackers, who invaded the community in large numbers in the early hours of yesterday, went straight to a residence and abducted three women and four children.

The bandits also attacked a phone-charging centre in the area, where they shot and killed a young man identified as Abdullahi Lawal, popularly known as “Kurma.” During the incident, the attackers reportedly carted away several mobile phones and laptops from the centre.

Kurma, who was a deafmute was shot in the head. He was rushed to a hospital but died before reaching the medical facility. The victim was later buried in Sabon Gyero Community according to Islamic rites.

The Commandant of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the area, Uwaisu Yunusa, while speaking to journalists, explained that, “members of the task force responded after hearing gunshots and attempted to pursue the attackers, but were unable to catch up with them.”