Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 5 In Sokoto Community

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed while five others were abducted during a bandit attack on Mallamawar Yari Village in Gawakuke Ward of Rabah Local Government Area.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night when armed men invaded the community, causing panic among residents. Initial reports circulating on social media had claimed that the attackers disguised themselves in women’s hijabs to avoid suspicion before launching the assault.

However, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, dismissed the claim. “The attack is true, but they didn’t disguise.

Five people were kidnapped, and one person was killed,” Rufai said. He added that the abducted victims comprise three women and two men, noting that police and other security agencies are working to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

According to the police spokesperson, security operatives have intensified efforts in the area following the incident, while investigations are ongoing. The latest attack comes amid growing security concerns in several communities across Sokoto State, where banditry, kidnappings and rural attacks have continued to threaten residents.