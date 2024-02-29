Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Muslim Worshippers

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped scores of worshippers from one of the mosques in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An indigene of the area who is privy to the development, Garba told New Telegraph that the bandits broke into the mosque at 5 a.m. on Thursday, just as the congregants were ready to begin their morning prayers.

Garba said, ”We were about to start the morning prayer today, Thursda`y when suddenly they (bandits) entered into the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“Everybody scampered for safety but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run away.

“I was able to jump out of the window and ran quickly into one of the uncompleted buildings near the mosque where I hid myself.”

Garba claimed that the criminals abandoned their motorcycles far away from the mosque so that people would not notice their movements.

READ ALSO:

“They came on foot, leaving their motorcycles outside the town so that they would not attract the attention of the people of the area.

“They later marched the worshippers to their motorcycles and took them to the forest,” he added.

According to Garba, there may be more than 30 abducted worshippers.

He went on to say that “the mosque was full to capacity when the bandits attacked the place and very few of us were able to escape.”

An anonymous community leader said members however said that; Protection Guards are on the lookout for the robbers in order to rescue the kidnapped worshippers.