Bandits Kidnap Two Girls, Demand N30m Ransom In FCT

Suspected armed bandits kidnapped two teenage sisters in the Guita community, Chikakore, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the kidnappers struck around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday and have since demanded a ransom of N30 million from their family.

It was further gathered that six gunmen abducted the girls, who were claimed to be 16 and 14 years old, and fled through the area’s forests and hills.

A resident said, “The two girls, aged 14 and 16, were kidnapped from their home on Sunday. The bandits attacked St about 11:25 pm.

“However, I learnt that the kid appears to have demanded N30 million ransom from the girls’ family.”

As of the time of filling this report, the Police are yet to have confirmed the incident.