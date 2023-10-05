Bandits Kidnap PSN Leader In Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the leader of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharmacist Kim Bot in Plateau State.

New Telegraph gathered that Pharmacist Bot was ambushed and thereafter abducted on Wednesday night while driving home after closing from his office.

Confirming the incident, a pharmacist who pleaded anonymity said that Kim Bot, the State Secretary of PSN, was kidnapped and taken to an undisclosed location by the bandits.

The source stated that Kim Bot was abducted at the Lamingo Road Junction in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added that the Lamingo Road to Jos University Teaching Hospital was becoming notorious for kidnapping as many people had been abducted along the road in recent times.

He said, “Yes, it’s true. The kidnap of Pharmacist Kim Bot happened last night. He has a pharmacy shop around the Lamingo area.

“From what I heard, he was driving in his Honda Hennessy gold colour car around 8 pm on Wednesday when the kidnappers attacked him along Lamingo Junction and took him away in his own car. Since then, we have not seen him”.

The pharmacist expressed strong condemnation of the abduction of their union official and confirmed that they had reported the incident to the police.

The media platform also verified that they were unable to reach the Plateau State Chairman of the PSN, Kaneng Pam, on Thursday despite several attempts to contact him at the time of filing the report.

Also, the Spokesman for the Plateau state police Command, Alabo Alfred, reportedly did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.