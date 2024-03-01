Bandits Kidnap Over 40 Worshippers in Zamfara

About 40 worshippers are believed to have been abducted by bandits in one of the mosques in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, according to reports. A source from Tsafe town who gave his name as Yahaya Aminu disclosed this.

He said that bandits came in large numbers at around 5 am yesterday and invaded the mosque when they were about to start their morning prayer. Yahaya, who narrowly escaped being abducted, said they were about to start the morning prayer when suddenly the bandits entered the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“As I am talking to you right now, more than 40 people have been kidnapped by the bandits. We were about to start our morning prayer today (Thursday) when suddenly they (bandits) in large numbers entered the mosque and directed everybody to follow them, thank God I was lucky to sneak out and dodge because we were many; they didn’t have control over all of us.

“People tried to run but the bandits, because they carried sophisticated weapons, blocked everywhere and warned that they would kill anyone who tried to run away,” he explained.