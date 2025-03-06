Bandits Kidnap, Murder Rev Father In Kaduna

Share

A Reverend Father of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, Sylvester Okechukwu, has been killed by suspected bandits in the Kaduna State.

The kidnap and killing took place in Kaura Local Government Area of the state. The Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command was yet to make a statement on the murder. The cleric until his murder was the Priest in charge of St Mary Catholic Church, Tachira in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The Chancellor said Father Okechukwu was kid – napped at his residence on Tuesday at around 9:15 Pm, but was found killed on Ash Wednesday morning.

Part of the statement by the Chancellor said: “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic death of our beloved Priest, Rev Fr Sylvester Okechukwu (Born 11/12/1980 and ordained 11/02/2021).

