Bandits Kidnap Kaduna Catholic Priest

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, has been abducted by bandits in Kurmin Risga, the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, around 12:15 am.

It was further gathered that the priest was whisked from his residence at St. Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga.

Confirming the incident in a press statement, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, described the development as a deeply saddening one.

He called for prayers for the safe return of the cleric.

“We solicit your prayers for his quick and safe release.

“We invite the general public to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands, every legitimate and available means will be deployed to ensure that the cleric returns unharmed and in good health.”

