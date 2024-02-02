Bandits Kidnap FHA Director Near Military Base in Abuja

Bandits, yesterday, abducted a director in the Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), identified as Aondo Ver, from his home, about 200 metres to a military base in Pambara in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja. The bandits who struck around 12.30am yesterday, shot indiscriminately, causing panic in the area, before escaping through the bushes with their abductee.

Residents who confirmed the development to our correspondent yesterday revealed that military personnel were stationed at a military base popularly known as ‘camp’, which is about 200 metres away from where the director was abducted in Pambara Extension.

They further noted that residents of the area that were attacked by bandits, include military personnel, both serving and retired, and civilians. A source said, “Bandits attacked Pambara Extension over the night, at about 12:30 am today (Thursday), and they abducted one of our neighbours, Mr Aondo Ver, who is a Director in Federal Housing Authority, FCT.

“The attack happened very close to a ‘camp,’ the military base at the entrance of Bwari very close to Pambara Extension. The part of Pambara Extension where Mr Ver was kidnapped is just about 200 metres away from the military base. But the kidnappers escaped through the bushes with the victim.”

Another resident added, “The attack is still shocking to us. Our estate is very close to the military base here known as ‘camp’ at the entrance of Bwari, and there are also serving and retired military personnel living with us here, yet these bandits were bold enough to attack this place and kidnap