Bandits Kidnap Ex-LG Chairman In Taraba

Ishaya Dimas Dila, the former Vice Chairman of Yorro Local Government Council of Taraba State has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the businessman was abducted in the early hours of Sunday, December 24.

This is coming days after Alhaji Umaru Nyala, the kidnapped district chief of Kwaji Chiefdom in Yorro, was rescued.

According to some locals who spoke with our reporter, the kidnappers broke into the hamlet early in the morning and abducted Begwa and Dila from their separate houses.

Usman Abdullahi, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, or PPRO, confirmed the kidnapping, he said: “The former vice chairman of Yorro local government council and one other person were kidnapped in Dila village in the early hours of today.”

According to him, the police are already pursuing the kidnappers in coordination with other sister security organisations.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to securing the safe release of every person kidnapped throughout the state.