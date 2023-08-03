Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest, Seminarian In Niger

An unspecified number of bandits have abducted a Catholic Priest and a Seminarian in the Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Priest, Fr. Paul Sanogo and Seminarian Melchoir who are pastoral workers serving at St. Paul Catholic Church, Gyedna in Tafa LGA were abducted in the early hours of Thursday.

Making this known in a statement he signed, the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Martin Igwe Uzoukwu urged the faithful to pray for their release.

According to the Bishop, “I request for your prayers for Fr. Paul Sanogo and Seminarian Melchoir who were kidnapped by Bandits in the early hours of Thursday 3rd August 2023 at the Priest residence in Gyedna”.

An eyewitness report has it that, the Bandits upon getting to Gyedna shot sporadically which caused panic in the community.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun said Police tactical teams led by the DPO of Tafa Division had been dispatched to the scene.

He added that “however, the location of the church was discovered to be on the outskirt of the town, which is about an hour drive from Sabon-Wuse, and surrounded with mountains and forest, close to Kagarko area of Kaduna state.

“We advise other seminarians to relocate temporarily while an investigation into the incident is ongoing with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the crime”.