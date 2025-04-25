Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Share

Bandits struck again in Kaduna State yesterday kidnapping the parish priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga, in Kauru Local Government Area, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos.

The attack took place yesterday when the bandits brandishing weapons carried the Reverend father from his residence. The notice of the abduction was made known to journalists in a statement signed by the Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet.

According to the statement, Rev. Fr. Amos was ab – ducted from his residence at Kurmin Risga, at about 12:15 am. The statement said: “With profound sorrow, we write to announce that Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, the Parish Priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted.

The statement said: “The sad event occurred on Thurs – day, 24th April 2025, in his residence, Kurmin Risga, at about 12: 15 am”.

“While we solicit your prayers for his quick and safe release, we invite the general public to avoid taking the law into their own hands. “We will use every legitimate and available means to ensure that Rev. Fr Ibrahim Amos returns to us unharmed and in good health.”

