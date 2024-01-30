Bandits Invade Zamfara Community, Abduct Couple

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday raided the Madabanciya hamlet, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped a young couple.

According to a resident who is privy to the development, Mallam Ibrahim Madabanciya, the terrorists arrived in the village on foot at 11:45 p.m. leaving their motorcycles outside.

Madabanciya claimed that the bandits, in their enormous numbers, assaulted the village with sophisticated weapons and began shooting intermittently to intimidate the people.

He added that the criminals proceeded from house to house in quest of food and other valuables.

He said, “They stole large quantities of animals, food items and other valuables, without any challenge from any security operative.

“As they moved round the village, they came across a newly married couple and took them to the forest.”

Furthermore, he stated that there were no security personnel stationed in the community to protect the residents’ lives and property.

However, ASP Yazid Abubakar, a spokesman for the State Police Command, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The State Government, for its part, announced it had finalized plans to begin its Community Protection Guards tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, 2024.