Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Rustle Cattle, Others

There was pandemonium in Rijau town and environs in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State as suspected bandits in over 200 motorcycles invaded various areas of the council rustling unspecified number of cattle.

Sources revealed that the bandits in their numbers also invaded communities in Mariga Local Government Area with 2 or 3 of them on each motorcycle.

An eyewitness stated that the bandits were carrying sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 and other dangerous items moving from one community to the other to gather cows, alleged that the bandits came in from Zamfara State to carry out their criminal activities in the state.

Reports further indicated that there were no security operatives in the entire area except some vigilantes who were handicapped.

The source lamented that the bandits in their intimidating numbers operated freely due to lack of security presence in the affected communities.

It was alleged that they are planning to enter Kontagora in order to carry out their nefarious activities in the town. The source said the suspects are raiding houses, shops, filling stations and looting properties.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the state government or security agencies as efforts to get the response of the Niger State command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun could not yield fruitful results.